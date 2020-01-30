Chronologic Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $388,125.00 and approximately $7,630.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,212,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,548 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

