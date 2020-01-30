CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 274,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after buying an additional 1,938,389 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $60,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after buying an additional 211,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 567.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 175,360 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

