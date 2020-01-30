Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $202.54 on Thursday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.