Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.37. 125,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.