Cimarex Energy Co Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

