Cindicator (CND) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $46,912.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, GOPAX, Binance and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, ABCC, Ethfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.