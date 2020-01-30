Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

