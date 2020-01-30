Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $106,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

