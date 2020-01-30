Citigroup Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $174.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

MSFT stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,984,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

