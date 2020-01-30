Citigroup Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $350.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $385.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded down $12.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.09. 77,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,987. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 410.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Illumina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 125.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.