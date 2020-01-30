Citigroup Downgrades Homeserve (LON:HSV) to Neutral

Homeserve (LON:HSV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,293.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.