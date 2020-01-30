Citigroup Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $88.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 8,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $132,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

