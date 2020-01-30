Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,817 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Citrix Systems worth $120,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,869 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

