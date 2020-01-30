City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.47. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96.

Get City alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.