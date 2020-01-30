Civic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.18 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Civic has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $5.18 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ABCC, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.