Clams (CLAM) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,595,991 coins and its circulating supply is 3,969,394 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

