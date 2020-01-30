Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,739 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.