Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 10,365 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in US Foods by 47.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in US Foods by 54.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in US Foods by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

