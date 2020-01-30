Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 14,393 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 275.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $14,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

