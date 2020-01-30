Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 219,198 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 219,198 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,926,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $136.06 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

