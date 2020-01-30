Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $648,199. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.