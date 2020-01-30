Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of AEIS opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

