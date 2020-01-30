Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43, a PEG ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

