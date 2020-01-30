Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 36,704 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,704 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

NSIT stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

