Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.