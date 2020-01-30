Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,858.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,844.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,812.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $918.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.12.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

