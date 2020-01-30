Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

