Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $162.00 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

