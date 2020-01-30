Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 55.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,142,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

EQH opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $26.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

