Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Silgan by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

