Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,855 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.