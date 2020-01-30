Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJH stock opened at $204.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

