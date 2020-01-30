Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

