Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $111,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $277,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

SDS stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.