Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $35,255,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

