Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MEDNAX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

MD opened at $25.08 on Thursday. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

