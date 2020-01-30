Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,097 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.84% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $706,000.

Shares of XPH opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

