Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

