Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTS. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

