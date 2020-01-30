Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 104,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,467 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.