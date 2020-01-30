Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,786,000 after buying an additional 83,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock worth $16,633,384 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYX opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,970.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

