Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 15,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

