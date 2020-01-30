Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,917 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,558,281 shares of company stock valued at $107,528,217 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.