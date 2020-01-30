Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 6,621 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

