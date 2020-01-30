Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $151.84 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

