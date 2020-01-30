Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $91.75 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,261 shares of company stock worth $3,099,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

