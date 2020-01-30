Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $39,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

HELE stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.