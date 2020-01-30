Claymore Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

