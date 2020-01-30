Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.62 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

