Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

